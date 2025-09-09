Apple will be revealing the iPhone 17 in a few hours 😍📱

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apple’s next event will take place in a few hours.

It will reveal its next iPhone - among other announcements.

But what time will it start and how to watch?

Apple is about to lift the curtain on its next iPhone. The tech giant is about to hold its annual September event and excitement is high.

The latest iterations of the iconic brand’s signature mobile phones are set to be revealed in just a matter of hours. The Awe Dropping event is set to take place today (September 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the announcements expected to be made is the confirmation of the iPhone 17. It will be the 19th-generation of smartphones from Apple and follows the WWDC livestream from the summer.

When is the Apple Event 2025?

September might signify the start of autumn, at least in the northern hemisphere, and the leaves may have begun changing colour. But it is also the time of year that Apple announces its next iPhones.

Rumours have circulated all year-long about what to expect from the latest generation of smartphones - expected to be called iPhone 17. However, all will finally be revealed today (September 9).

What time does the Apple Event start?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apple's next event is taking place on September 9. | IDREES MOHAMMED/AFP via Getty Images

The 2025 edition of the tech giant’s annual reveal event is set to take place on Tuesday evening in the UK. It will start in either the morning or at lunchtime if you live in America.

It will be live from 6pm in Britain, which is 1pm ET and 10am PT. The runtime has not been confirmed.

What will be announced at the Apple Event?

It is expected that the Silicon Valley giant will lift the curtain on its 2025 range of smartphones. Expected to be called the iPhone 17, it will include standard as well as pro models.

9to5Mac reports that this year’s Apple phones will include a Pro model, Pro Max model, as well as an Air model. It is expected that the standard iPhone 17 will have a bigger screen this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also expected to be a new set of Apple Watches as well as the AirPods Pro 3. It is also thought that iOS 26 will make an appearance.

How to watch the Apple Event?

For those planning to tune in and watch the event this evening (British time), there will be plenty of options. We will also have the latest on pre-orders for the iPhone 17 on our websites.

It will be live on Apple TV, Apple’s own YouTube channel, and on Apple’s website as well.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Apple iPhone 16e for £18/month – packed with next-gen Apple tech (aff) £ 18.00 Buy now Buy now The new iPhone 16e brings flagship features to a budget-friendly price. Starting at just £18 a month with nothing to pay upfront, it’s designed for users who want top performance without top-tier costs. Expect a 48MP camera, 5G speeds, satellite connectivity for emergencies, and up to 11 more hours of battery life compared to the iPhone SE. Built for Apple Intelligence and AI features, it’s also future-ready. Pair it with Sky Mobile’s 10GB plan for just £1/month for the first three months (£14 thereafter), and you’ve got one of the most affordable ways to upgrade your phone and data package. View the full offer and device options on Sky Mobile