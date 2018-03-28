10 of the best Easter menus in Leeds you need to try

Enjoy a long weekend of indulgence at one of these Leeds eateries, where you can tuck into some specially crafted Easter menus for the perfect pick-me-up treat.

North Star Coffee Shop

North Star Coffee Shop will be serving up a special Easter Sundae Brunch

Treat yourself to a delicious Easter Sundae Brunch at North Star Coffee Shop, where you can enjoy chocolate passion French toast, peanut butter and jelly pancakes and a tasty hot cross bun sundae, available to enjoy from Good Friday to Easter Monday, from 9am to 3pm.

Visit: 33 Boulevard Rise, LS10 1PZ - northstarroast.com



East 59th

Celebrate Easter with a hearty feast at this New York inspired rooftop bar and grill where there's an array of foodie delights to enjoy over the long weekend.

From the Good Friday supper club to the Easter Monday brunch, pizza, burgers, pancakes and sharing cocktails are just a few of the treats you can enjoy.

Visit: Victoria Gate, Eastgate, LS2 7AU - east59th.co.uk



Crafthouse

If you're looking for an elegant dining option to celebrate Easter, head to the stylish setting of Crafthouse in Trinity Leeds to sample their special Easter afternoon tea.

Comprising an variety of flavoursome finger sandwiches, scones and Spring themed cakes, it will be on offer to enjoy from Saturday 29 March to Saturday 28 April.

Visit: 27 Albion Street, LS1 5ER - crafthouse-restaurant.com



Marco's New York Italian

Indulge in new flavours at Marco's New York Italian where a specially crafted set Easter menu will be served from just £24.95 per person.

From roasted meats, lasagne and stone baked pizza, to warm chocolate brownie, banoffee pie and New York baked cheesecake, there's something for all tastes.

Visit: Wade Lane, LS2 8NJ - mpwrestaurants.co.uk



Sky Lounge

Take your Easter feasting to new heights at Leeds' swanky Sky Lounge for their Casablanca Brunch Club on Easter Sunday, where there will be a tasty brunch menu, cocktails, DJ's and entertainment, all to be enjoyed against a backdrop of panoramic views from the rooftop setting.

Visit: DoubleTree by Hilton, Granary Wharf, LS1 4BR - eedsskylounge.co.uk



Browns

Toast the Easter weekend at Browns and make the most of their exclusive offering, which includes a range of fresh fish specials, a Sunday roast with all of the trimmings and Bubbles at Browns, which allows you to enjoy a bottle of Prosecco or Champagne from £19.95 across the whole weekend.

Visit: Unit H28 The Light, 70-72 The Headrow, LS1 8EQ - browns-restaurants.co.uk



Angelica

Offering a feasting menu which is designed to be shared, Angelica is a great spot to celebrate Easter with family or friends.

At just £24 per person, for a minimum of two people, there will be a starter, main and indulgent sharing dessert to tuck into, along with a glass of Prosecco on arrival.

The menu will be available from 12pm to 10pm on weekdays, up until Friday 6 April.

Visit: Trinity Leeds, 70 Boar Lane, LS1 6HW - angelica-restaurant.com



Malmaison

Make the most of the long weekend with a banquet of treats at Malmaison, where you can indulge in their Easter Sunday menu featuring unlimited starters and hors d'oeuvres from the Chef's table, followed by a main course and dessert, all for £24.95 per person.

And for an extra £15, you can enjoy unlimited Prosecco as you dine.

Visit: 1 Swinegate, LS1 4AG - malmaison.com



Issho

Indulge in a unique Japanese afternoon tea at Issho bar, which takes inspiration from the spring season to help you make the most of the Easter period.

Priced at £25 per person (for a minimum of two people), there's a mix of delicious savoury and sweet options and an option to add free-flowing Prosecco for £15 per person to make the occasion that little more special.

Visit: Victoria Gate, LS2 7AU - issho-restaurant.com



Oulton Hall

Head off to the grand setting of Oulton Hall hotel where there's not only a state-of-the-art spa and 27-hole golf course at your disposal, there will also be a decadent Easter Afternoon Tea available to enjoy from Friday 30 March to Monday 2 April, along with a carrot and egg hunt in the gardens on Easter Sunday.

Visit: Rothwell Lane, Oulton, LS26 8HN - qhotels.co.uk