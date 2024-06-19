Rugby police chase: Drug dealer hurtles down road at 110mph before smashing into car in dramatic dashcam video

By Jessica Martin
Published 19th Jun 2024, 15:36 BST
Watch as an officer following the driver can be heard shouting, “crash! crash! crash” as the van collides with another vehicle.

Dramatic video shows the moment a drug dealer hurtled down a road at 110mph during a police pursuit before smashing into a car.

Billy Whiteside failed to stop for police after his van was spotted jumping a red light in Leicester Road, Rugby on March 8 2024. Whiteside proceeded to engage police in a high-speed pursuit which led them onto Bilton Road where he drove on the wrong side of the road. He hit speeds of 110mph in a 50mph zone and 60mph through a narrow street with speed bumps and chicanes.

He crashed into a car and fled on foot before being arrested on Main Street, Bilton. A search of Whiteside’s van led to the seizure of a large quantity of cannabis, scales and three mobile phones.

Billy Whiteside drove at 110mph during police chase before crashing.
Billy Whiteside drove at 110mph during police chase before crashing. | Warwickshire Police

Billy Whiteside, 31, of Vicarage Hill, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. He was also banned from driving for a year.

PC Mateusz Dabrowski from Warwickshire Police said: “This was an extremely dangerous pursuit that put other road users at risk. It was fortunate nobody was injured or worse.”

