A UK golf course has had an unusual visitor roaming the fairways in recent weeks - a wallaby.

Footage (click to play above), taken by a golfer, shows the moment when a wallaby made an appearance on the fairway during a game. The marsupial, native to Australia and New Guinea, was first sighted by staff at Oakmere Golf Club on July 29.

Wallaby ‘hasn’t booked a tee time’

Posting on Facebook after the wallaby was first spotted, the club said: "Missing wallaby spotted on Oakmere's 12th tee. Hadn’t booked a tee time."

The wallaby spotted at Oakmere Golf Club, Nottinghamshire. | Oakmere Golf Club / SWNS

Since then members have seen the wallaby a couple more times - and has been nicknamed ‘Holly Wallaby’ by locals. Daryl St John Jones, director of golf at Oakmere, said the animal usually makes an appearance in the evenings or early in the morning.

Wallaby comes out in the evening

He said: "The wallaby was first spotted on Monday July 29 and was seen all week after. But there haven't been any photographs in the past few days. It only seems to come out in the evening or early in the morning."

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has received several reports of the wallaby, which it believes escaped from a private collection. However, Mr Jones said the organisation is happy to leave the animal to wander and live in the countryside.

He added: "The Wildlife Trust aren't interested in catching it as they said it eats grass and can live in the countryside."

