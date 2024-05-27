Three brave dogs bark at 10ft crocodile until it retreats back into river in astonishing video footage
Astonishing video footage shows the moment three brave dogs chased off a 10ft (3m) long crocodile.
The huge crocodile can be seen walking onto a water treatment plant, with three dogs barking at it repeatedly. After a few minutes of roaming the area, the crocodile makes a swift getaway, having been sent packing by the fearless dogs.
Security staff were alerted to the unwelcome visitor, which had emerged from a nearby river, on the night of May 24. Security guard Pradeep and operator Gyan Singh said the crocodile "hastily retreated" back into the river after hearing the dogs' barks.
The pair said the scary encounter has sparked discussions on the safety measures at the plant, located in India, and has also raised questions about the wildlife inhabiting the surrounding areas. Authorities are considering additional measures to ensure the safety of both the plant workers and the local community.
