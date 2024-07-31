“Someone’s on the floor”: Video shows the moment two men smash into back of taxi driver during high-speed race

By Jessica Martin
Published 31st Jul 2024, 12:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch as two men smashed into the back of an unaware taxi driver, causing him serious injuries, as they raced each other at speed.

Shocking video shows the moment two men smashed into the back of a taxi driver at high-speed during an illegal car meet.

In the distressing footage, a woman can be heard screaming before the cars collide - the force of the crash sending a vehicle flying into the air. Aftermath footage of the collision shows the wrecks of the three vehicles, with their airbags deployed and bonnets severely damaged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On October 16 2022, officers were called to reports of a three-car collision between a grey Skoda, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Volkswagen Polo on the A4810 in Magor, Wales.

Two men smash into back of taxi driver during high-speed race.Two men smash into back of taxi driver during high-speed race.
Two men smash into back of taxi driver during high-speed race. | Gwent Police

Two Newport men, aged 21 and 22, were identified as the drivers who were involved in a race during the illegal car meet. They left the taxi driver, who was not involved in the race, with serious injuries.

Both men appeared for sentencing before Cardiff Crown Court on July 29 2024 after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing. The men received suspended prison sentences for two years and were disqualified from driving for two years respectively.

Related topics:VideoCrimeDrivingWales

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.