Watch the funny moment when a thieving pet Golden Retriever almost ruined Christmas dinner for a family - by running off with the turkey.

The footage was filmed on December 23, when the woman in the video - who doesn't want to be named - was dropping off presents at her friend's house.

When she got back into her car, she could hear her daughter saying 'no Chuck, no' and when she looked around the Golden Retreiver had ran off with the turkey.

She chased the dog into the field to get it back but had to leave empty-handed as the dog wouldn't let go.

Luckily, after a trip to the butcher explaining what happened, the woman was able to get an emergency turkey on Christmas Eve.

The woman, in Armagh, Northern Ireland, said: "My immediate reaction was 'my husband is going to kill me' and I am going to have to get another bloody turkey.

"He had the whole turkey in his mouth and he was not letting go.

"I chased him around the field but gave up and left as he was not letting go.