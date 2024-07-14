Amazing footage shows Red Arrows' perform spectacular manoeuvres in special Diamond Season display at air show

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor

Editor

Published 14th Jul 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 14:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch as the Red Arrows special Diamond Season display features ‘manoeuvres that haven’t been seen in over 20 years’.

The world-famous Red Arrows wowed thousands of fans with a special display at Southport Air Show this weekend. In celebration of their 60-year Diamond Season, the aerobatic jet team's iconic Diamond Nine formation made its return for the first time in more than a decade.

The Red Arrows made the first of two appearances at the air show at 5pm on Saturday afternoon. The RAF team will perform a second display over the beautiful Sefton Coast at 4.30pm on Sunday, before heading back to their base, RAF Waddington, in Lincolnshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year's celebratory displays by the Red Arrows feature ‘manoeuvres that haven’t been seen in over 20 years’.

Sefton Council

You can watch the video above to see a selection of stunts performed at Southport Air Show on Saturday. The aerobatic team enjoyed much better weather than in 2023, when a heavy shower caused the cancellation of the Red Arrows’ display on the opening day of the air show and they could only perform a flypast.

Related topics:RAF WaddingtonWeatherRAFVideoRed Arrows

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice