Dramatic video shows moment police crawl into burning 20th floor flat to rescue residents from fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police crawled into a burning 20th floor flat to rescue residents from a fire.
In the video, officers can be seen running down a corridor and up the stairs to reach the floor of the fire, before ushering residents standing in the corridor out of the building. Other residents are seen opening their doors to police who inform them of the fire and the need to get out of the building.
Officers crawl into the burning flat, through thick smoke - finding a man who is then able to exit the building. After the man tells officers his wife is still in the flat, police re-enter and confirm nobody remains in the property before leaving.
The fire happened at a property in Newham on June 7 2024.
Posting the footage on X, the Met Police wrote: “Local response team evacuated residents and forced entry to properties to ensure everyone got out safely. These courageous officers selflessly placed themselves in danger to protect the public and save lives.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.