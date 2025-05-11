This video More videos

Unbelievable footage captures a group of polar bears as they have their first kayaking experience at Peak Wildlife Park.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch the hilarious moment when polar bears at a British wildlife park take to the water - in a kayak.

Used kayaks were donated to the park by members of the public, and were gifted to the polar bears by zoo staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polar bears go wild and take to the water...in a kayak | Peak Wildlife Park

The video above (click to play) shows the adorable arctic bears getting to grips with the plastic boats in a highly entertaining manner.

Posting the clip on social media, one viewer observes that it looks like the bear is ‘performing CPR’ on the old kayak.

And then, after flinging the large item around, the beautiful creature launches into the water for a splash around at Peak Wildlife Park.