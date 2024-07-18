We take a day off from our baby every week - we get a good night’s sleep and it makes us better parents
A working couple take a day off from their baby every week to get a "guaranteed" good night's sleep and say it makes them "better parents".
Lauren, 31, and Ross Stevens, 34, were looking for childcare solutions for their 14-month-old Sophie so Lauren could return to work. The parents couldn't afford the £1,700 monthly bill for full-time nursery and don't have family in the same city.
They decided to let Ross' parents pick their granddaughter up from a half day at nursery every Monday and take them back to their home in Ayrshire, Scotland. Sophie then spends the night, before her grandparents take her back to nursery on Tuesday afternoon - after which her mum Lauren picks her up.
Lauren and Ross say the day allows them to get a guaranteed good night's sleep and get on top of household tasks, as well as Sophie getting to spend quality time with her grandparents.
Lauren, from Edinburgh said: "I get to do things like shopping, cleaning. Because we get that time off, we get it all done. I can then just focus on being with her."
"They [Sophie and her grandparents] have a cuddle before bedtime. They are nicer memories. They wouldn't have it any other way."
