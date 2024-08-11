This video More videos

Tyler Richards and Megan Mullen-Knight bought a 3.5m (11ft) x 2m (6ft) derelict water pumping station for £50k and transformed it into a luxury countryside getaway, with a hot tub and putting green, popular with former Love Island contestants - watch tour of the property.

A couple have spent £50,000 transforming a derelict water pumping station into a luxury countryside getaway popular with celebrities.

Tyler Richards, 29, and his girlfriend Megan Mullen-Knight, 26, bought the neglected concrete tank at auction in May 2022.

Tyler and Megan paid £55,000 for the 3.5m (11ft) x 2m (6ft) former Severn Trent Water building - finding it "dark, damp and full of spiders." Builder Tyler and dad Darren, 57, then went about transforming the site into a £200-a-night deluxe retreat which boasts a hot tub, indoor cinema and putting green.

They took out thick concrete walls, built to withstand thousands of tonnes of water, to put in French doors and an outdoor area offering beautiful countryside views. The upstairs control room was converted into a stylish living space, kitchen and bathroom while the downstairs tank is now an underground cinema bedroom.

The Trimpley property featured on Channel 4's 'George Clarke's Amazing Spaces' on July 18, with the host describing it as "off-the-scale brilliant" with a "serious wow factor".

The couple are now letting out the transformed space on Airbnb alongside other properties via their company Hidden Gems Luxury Escapes.

To book the property visit: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/users/show/455938042

Tyler said: "People are driving hours to get here now. We've had Love Island contestants staying here and other celebrities enquiring. The word 'Instagramabble' is thrown around a lot but that's the sort of thing we were after. People love taking and sharing pictures of it.”