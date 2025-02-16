This video More videos

This was the shocking moment when ‘scumbag’ thieves broken into the house of an NHS nurse and stole her Land Rover while she was in hospital with cancer.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows how ‘scumbag’ thieves drove off in a stolen Land Rover, after breaking into the house of a cancer patient during a hospital stay.

Beka Naylor, 29, was looking forward to regaining some of her freedom in two weeks, when she is due to be released from hospital following a six-week stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on Tuesday, February 11, the NHS nurse had her beloved Land Rover stolen from outside her home as she lay sick in hospital.

Beka Naylor at work. The NHS nurse, from Doncaster, was recovering from cancer treatment at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital when her car was stolen from outside her home. Photo: Beka Naylor/SWNS | Beka Naylor / SWNS

Beka said: “I hope they’re thoroughly happy with themselves, because they’ve took that little bit of freedom I’ve got away.

“I were looking forward to coming out of hospital and getting a little bit back to normality, but looks like I’ll have to be housebound until I can get it sorted.

“I was looking forward to being a bit normal again and just nipping out to the shops, because I’ve relied on people for weeks now. I’m going to have to continue relying on people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she was just three years old, Beka suffered from a rare form of spinal cancer, sacrococcygeal teratoma, and had to go through four rounds of chemotherapy and 80 different surgeries.

Now, 11 years since her last surgery, Beka is back in hospital, with doctors saying some of her organs have degenerated.

Unable to eat anything by mouth without vomiting, Beka has to be hooked up to a drip to receive all her nutrition, something she’ll have to keep doing after she returns home.

NHS nurse Beka Naylor in hospital where she is recovering from cancer treatment. Her car was stolen while she lay sick in bed at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital. Photo: Juli Naylor / SWNS | Juli Naylor / SWNS

Beka, who is being treated at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital said: “I need a bigger car for my equipment, I’m hopefully only going to have to do it for the night, from 6pm to 6am – for 12 hours a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s TPN feeding machines. I am trying to start eating again, but this TPN is coming home, I’m wanting to rest my stomach and then hopefully it’ll kick back in.”

Now Beka faces potentially having to give up her career as a ward nurse as she will be unable to keep up.

She added: “I absolutely love ward nursing, running around and all the drama, but I think I’m going to have to get a sit-down job or try and look at a new career.”

Beka praised nurses at the Northern General Hospital, who she said have been ‘thorough, amazing, and compassionate’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friend Jody Lawton, 29, has set up a fundraiser for her friend to try to replace her stolen car.

Jody said: “I think they’re disgusting, they’re the lowest of the low, scumbags, to do something like that.”

Friends since secondary school, Jody said nurse Beka has always been a caring person.

She added: “She’s really positive no matter what’s happening to her, she’s still positive and she’s still trying to help other people.”