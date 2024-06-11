This video More videos

Incredible underwater footage shows the moment when two medieval grave slabs were recovered from an ancient shipwreck by maritime archaeologists.

Maritime archaeologists from Bournemouth University (BU) have recovered two grave slabs - weighing a combined 270kg - which have been lying at the bottom of Studland Bay for nearly 800 years. The slabs, carved from Purbeck Marble, were amongst the cargo of England’s oldest historic shipwreck, which sank off the Dorset coast during the reign of Henry III in the thirteenth century. Divers and archaeologists brought the slabs to the surface on 4th June in a two hour operation from a depth of around seven metres where the stones lay. One immaculately preserved slab measures one and a half metres and weighs an estimated 70 kilogrammes. The other, much larger slab is in two pieces, with a combined length of two metres and a weight of around 200 kilogrammes.

Both have carvings of Christian crosses which were popular in the thirteenth century and the research team believe they were intended to be coffin lids or crypt monuments for high status individuals in the clergy.

Tom Cousins, the Maritime Archaeologist who led the operation, said: “The wreck went down in the height of the Purbeck stone industry and the grave slabs we have here were a very popular monument for bishops and archbishops across all the cathedrals and monasteries in England at the time.”