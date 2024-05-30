Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as the man knocks over glasses and bottles as he yanks at the till.

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment an intruder allegedly removed a bar’s till before ‘drinking a bottle of prosecco’ during a pub raid.

The man can be seen knocking a number of glasses and bottles over as he turns the till around on the bar. He takes the screen sitting on top of the till and drops it on the floor. The man then lifts the till off the bar and carries it across the pub.

Man ‘opens prosecco’ after removing till in alleged pub raid.

