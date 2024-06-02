Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch Leslie discuss how he hopes to get Millie registered with the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest cat in memory of his late wife.

A man claims to have the world’s oldest cat aged 29 and puts her long life down to 'lots of treats'.

Leslie Greenhough, 69, believes his tortoiseshell moggy, Millie, who was born in 1995, is currently the oldest living feline.

The moggy was first owned by Leslie's late wife, Paula, 55, who first got Millie in 1995 when the kitten was three months old. Leslie and Paula met in 2012 and he was first introduced to Millie when she was 16. Paula sadly passed away four years ago, in 2020, after contracting Covid-19.

Leslie and his late wife Paula on their wedding day in 2014.

Leslie claims Millie has never visited the vet, and eats a mixed diet of chicken and Purina cat food. He said the cat's long life is down to "lots of treats" including "cuddles on the sofa" and tinned tuna and prawns.

Leslie is hoping to submit Millie to the Guinness World Records. The title of oldest living cat is currently held by Flossie, born December 29 1995, aged 28.