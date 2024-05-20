The family of a student who was murdered on a holiday in Amsterdam have spoken about their grief, in a powerful video interview.

Twenty-two-year-old Danny Castledine was on a trip to Amsterdam when he was stabbed 44 times by a ‘random man’, who then dumped his body down some steps. Now, Danny’s family have spoken about the ‘immeasurable’ pain of losing a loved one to knife crime, in a powerful video interview. Nearly two years have now passed since Danny, from Nottingham, lost his life on 1 June 2022. Danny, a student, had been on his way to a music festival in Belgium with a friend when they decided to stop off in Amsterdam for the day - where he was stabbed to death. Alison, Paul, and Chloe have taken the time to tell their heartbreaking story in this emotional video, and want to ask anyone who is thinking of carrying a knife to stop and think about the impact it will have.