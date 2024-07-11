This video More videos

Shocking video shows the moment a killer who stabbed to death a pensioner in broad daylight yells: "I warned you" as police arrest him for her murder, as a heart-breaking 999 call is also released.

Graphic footage shows the chilling response of Cameron Davis, 31, when he was arrested for killing a stranger in the park. Chilling bodycam footage recorded as he was arrested shows Davis scream to officers: "She didn't die - please tell me she didn't die?"

Just hours earlier, Davis had been assessed by mental health workers and told them he would 'kill a random' if they released him, his murder trial heard. CCTV footage released by police shows him walking out of A&E before buying two bottles of vodka and a kitchen knife from a supermarket.

Victim had been shopping in Lidl

Footage also captures his victim, Lorna England, 74, leaving the same supermarket after her shopping trip, not knowing what fate lay in store. Meanwhile, Davis is seen loitering in Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter, Devon, and Lorna is later captured on CCTV walking through the same park.

He stabbed her at least twice in a park as she walked home from a routine shopping trip to Lidl for some flour - and now faces life in prison after being found guilty of the murder of Lorna England, 74, whom he stabbed in the neck and through the heart.

Heartbreaking 999 call from witness

Despite the best efforts of horrified witnesses she was pronounced dead at the scene. A heartbreaking 999 call - which can be heard in the video - was released by police in which a caller tells the operator she saw Lorna and Davis on the path about 100m away from her before witnessing the attack.

The woman - who comforted Lorna on the call - is heard saying: "I thought they knew each other, but there was a tussle and I saw her fall to the ground, I then walked towards them because I was worried about her.

"I spoke to him and I said 'what have you done?' and he said 'she needs help, she's had a fit or something'. I didn't see a knife, but she has been cut, she's got cuts on her hand and she's been cut on the chest as well."

Manhunt for killer