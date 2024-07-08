Unbelievable moment a pod of 30+ dolphins swim alongside boat off Yorkshire coast

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 8th Jul 2024, 17:03 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 17:07 BST
This was the ‘unbelievable’ moment a wildlife photographer filmed a pod of around 30 bottlenose dolphins swimming off UK coast.

The video shows the incredible moment when a pod of over 30 dolphins swam alongside a boat near Bempton Cliffs in Bridlington. Wildlife photographer, Steve Race, captured the action - which he described as a ‘true privilege to witness’.

His video shows dolphins jumping from the water while swimming next to a boat, where Mr Race was on a photography trip. Posting the film on X Mr Race said: "The video shows unbelievable dolphin action today along the Yorkshire coast. This pod of 30+ bottlenose dolphins followed the boat underneath Bempton Cliffs."

Dolphin pod filmed in the water near Bridlington. Credit: Steve Race Wildlife Photography Dolphin pod filmed in the water near Bridlington. Credit: Steve Race Wildlife Photography
Dolphin pod filmed in the water near Bridlington. Credit: Steve Race Wildlife Photography | Steve Race Wildlife Photography

Based in Scarborough, Mr Race has captured a vast array of wildlife in the area, including the seabird colonies that inhabit Bempton Cliffs through the spring and summer months. More of his work can be seen on his Facebook Page. Dolphins are a rare occurrence but the RSPB has previously said it has seen a marked increase in sightings of cetaceans near the Bempton Cliffs nature reserve in recent years, including minke whales and a humpback whale.

