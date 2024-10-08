This video More videos

CCTV captures the chilling movements of a GP who posed as a nurse and told his mother’s partner that he was due a Covid booster jab, in order to poison him.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released a reel of footage showing a ‘despicable’ doctor’s movements as he attempted to murder his mother’s partner. The chilling footage shows how Dr Thomas Kwan attempted to kill Patrick O'Hara, 71, during a visit to his home on St Thomas Street in Newcastle which he shared with the defendant's mother.

Thomas Kwan, 53, a GP at a practice in Sunderland at the time of his crime, sent bogus medical letters to the man, claiming he was due to have an injection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police/PA Wire

Kwan arranged to visit the man at his Newcastle home on January 22.

He wore a disguise – including a wig and fake facial hair – along with a medical mask so that his mother and her then partner, who is in his 70s, wouldn’t be able to recognise him.

In the hours after receiving the injection, the victim became seriously unwell, with a serious skin condition developing around the injection area. He was later admitted to hospital after initially visiting his GP.

On presenting several letters for the medical appointment at which he was given the injection, hospital staff discovered they were bogus and informed Northumbria Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim has since had to have numerous operations, including skin grafts to repair the extensive damage the poisoning caused to his body. He has been left with life-changing injuries following the incident.

As part of the subsequent police investigation, Kwan was identified as having driven from his home in the Ingleby Barwick area of Stockton to a hotel in Newcastle city centre in the early hours of January 22 before the appointment. Officers uncovered that Kwan had used fake licence plates on his vehicle during the journey to Tyneside.

Kwan was arrested at his home address and subsequently found on his computer was a ‘poisoner’s handbook’ and a book on guidance for murder investigations which had both been downloaded.

Several files regarding poisons to kill a person and ideal poisons to use to evade detection were also uncovered on his computer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further enquiries found that Kwan had installed spying software on his mother’s computer as a way of monitoring her and her then partner’s computer usage for a period of over a year.

He was then charged with attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He pleaded not guilty to these offences – but did admit a charge of administering a noxious substances.

Last week he went on trial at Newcastle Crown Court – however, today he pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Kwan, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, was remanded in custody following the hearing and will be sentenced at a later date. The officer in charge of the case, Detective Chief Inspector Jason Henry, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I want to recognise and praise the victim in this case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad