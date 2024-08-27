Funny moment a cat falls off a window ledge...after trying to walk backwards

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:56 BST
Watch the amusing moment when a cat was filmed falling off a ledge...after trying to walk backwards through a window.

The video (click to play above) shows a family cat called Rosie walking backwards to try and get into the living room. Just before the fall, Rosie turns around and tries to grab onto the window before falling.

The family - who do not want to be named - found the fall "hilarious" and said that Rosie was stood at the front door without injury. One family member said: "Rosie went out of the window and walked backwards but couldn't get in.

"My wife was telling me to open the window but I didn't and Rosie fell. We were all in tears of laughter and Rosie is fine. It made us all laugh as we knew it isn't a very high fall.

"We went to open the front door and she came back in". The video was filmed on July 27, 2024, around 5pm.

