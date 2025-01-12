This video More videos

An iPhone that was accidently frozen into an ice rink has finally been retrieved after two months of people skating over it.

Video (click to play above) shows how an iPhone was accidently frozen into an ice rink - which has finally been retrieved after two months of people skating over it.

And incredibly it worked as soon as it was switched on!

The bright pink phone - shown in the video - was dropped by one of the workers building the structure of the temporary festive ice rink at Willen Lake in November.

By the time he realised, hundreds of gallons of water had been added and the rink had completed frozen over.

The photo of the phone encased under two inches of ice went viral on social media, amassing more than 9 million views plus thousands of questions as to whether an iPhone could ever work again after such a dramatic mishap.

The story was reported in more than 10 countries, including Germany, the United States, France, and even Australia.

Today, after two months of waiting, there has finally come an ending to the frosty tale.

Rob Cook, Director at Ice Leisure, said: “After eight weeks of skating, festive fun and thousands of visitors gliding over the phone, the ice finally melted during the rink’s closure for the season.”

They added: "The phone was extracted, dried in rice, and placed in a warm room before being plugged in late last night (Monday)

"To everyone’s astonishment, the charging symbol appeared, followed by the iconic Apple logo, and the phone powered on.”

The workman, who had borrowed the phone originally from his daughter, was astonished – but relieved to be able to hand the phone back in working order.

"My daughter was over the moon,” said the relieved father. “I’d promised to replace it if it didn’t survive, but I honestly didn’t expect this outcome. It’s a Christmas miracle – or maybe just incredible engineering!”

Rob Cook said: “This just adds another layer to the memories made at Willen On Ice this season,. “We’ve seen laughter, celebrations, and now an ice-entombed phone make a full comeback. We’re thrilled for the family – and perhaps a little surprised ourselves!”