Video shows a ‘disgusting pile of dumped waste’ that locals say is attracting rats - as the council demand property owner cleans it up!

A video report (click to play above) shows a huge pile of rubbish that has been dumped outside a business address - which looks set to finally be cleared up. In the footage above, fly-tipped waste can be seen spilling onto the footpath of a street which has been plagued by rubbish for at least 12 weeks.

Locals previously said that the ‘disgusting’ mountain of waste was attracting rats - but now the council has ordered that the perpetrators must clear the area by Friday (29 Nov). They order the removal of all accumulations of controlled rubbish, including white goods and waste that could harbour or attract vermin like rats, rubbish which is potentially dangerous, and any rubbish having a detrimental effect on the visual appearance of the area.

A caravan is nestled in the rubbish at the rear of the factory | Birchills Agenda 21 Group/LDRS

The notice to 70 Hollyhedge Lane comes as rubbish continues to pile up and out onto the footpath on Dalkeith Street in Walsall. Three notices were posted on the property formerly home to A1 Furniture, a textiles and factory workshop. One of the notices is addressed to AL11 Properties Ltd and the other two are addressed to individuals both registered as directors for the company.

The actions must be carried out before 11.59pm November 29, 2024. If the notice is ignored and the mess remains, AL11 Properties Ltd could be prosecuted and convicted of a criminal offence.

Earlier this year, the company had been granted permission by Walsall Council’s planning officers to build a two-storey extension at the site. The extension was to form a wider project of redeveloping the derelict factory building which has fallen victim to vandalism over time.

A sofa is among the items on the pavement in Dalkeith Street, Walsall | Birchills Agenda 21 Group/LDRS

A caravan is nestled in the rubbish at the rear of the factory, where the extension is due to be built. As the mess spills out into Dalkeith Street, residents speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service have reported rodents, bad smells, squatters and fires.

Vice-chair of community group Birchills Agenda 21, Shokt Fazal, said: “It’s taken twelve weeks of constant communication to bring this notice.