This video More videos

Meet the man who rescues exotic animals including marmosets, skunks and tarantulas - but he has a serious warning to anyone thinking of buying an unusual pet, in this engaging video.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows Bailey Lister inside Hugo’s Animal Sanctuary - which he opened in 2018 after he rescued a rat by hiding him in his school bag as a teenager. Now, he cares for a range of weird and wonderful animals - including monkeys, snakes and porcupines, which can be seen in the quirky and fun video feature above.

Bailey Lister with an owl at Hugo's Animal Sanctuary, located at Ridgeway Farm in Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert

But, in the video, Bailey warns that many of the more exotic animals don't make good pets, and that he's seen a rise in people taking on unusual breeds that they've seen on Tik-Tok without doing their research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exotic pet ‘not like the one on Tik-Tok’

Currently based at Ridgeway Farm, in Blackpool, Bailey explains: “Social media has a lot to answer for. One skunk was brought in by a mum who said it wasn’t like the one they’d seen on Tik-Tok.” The skunk, called Flower, is ‘more your typical skunk’ - likes to be left alone, and tends to snatch food.

A marmoset being fed at Hugo's Animal Sanctuary | Lucinda Herbert

Animal-mad Bailey warns that while some exotic animals can appear cuddly and cute in Instagram photos, they are rarely like that in reality. He adds: “People will do anything for that extra like, even if means a marmoset in on the cover they don’t care as long as they get that extra like.”

Cute animals make ‘big money’ for illegal pet trade

While the small rescue shelter do offer rehoming for more conventional pets, like cats and rabbits, they do not rehome the quirkier animals - unless it’s to a zoo or educational facility that knows how to care for them properly.

Bailey Lister with an owl at Hugo's Animal Sanctuary, located at Ridgeway Farm in Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert

He adds: “Most of the [exotic] animals come via the illegal pet trade. [For example] they make big money by selling marmosets because when they are born they look cute and fluffy. But then they grow into sex-crazed teenagers and they want to rip your face off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They want to rip your face off’

The marmosets, and barn owls, and other unusual animals, are cared for at Hugo’s, but Bailey adds that they are also ‘respected’ - meaning they are kept in environments suitable for the breed, and in some cases, not interrupted by humans.

To learn more about Hugo’s Animal Sanctuary, including their open days, educational and fundraising events, visit https://www.facebook.com/smallanimalrescueBPL