Watch as huge chunks of mud break away from a hillside and fall into the fast-flowing water below.

Dramatic video shows waves of mud crashing through an Ecuadorian city with a landslide killing at least six people and injuring 19 others.

Floods of mud and debris can be seen flowing rapidly across the city, as police and emergency services conduct rescue operations.

The fatal mudslide reportedly occurred on June 16 in Baños de Agua Santa. Baños is a popular tourist destination in central Ecuador, with visitors using its natural environment for activities like kayaking and biking. Known as the "Gateway to the Amazon”, Baños is the last city situated in the mountain region before arriving at the Amazon Jungle.

Rainstorms have hit parts of Central and South America in recent days. Multiple countries have issued warnings of the risk of landslides, rock falls and flooding.