Shocking drone footage shows moment drug dealer jumps from bedroom window in attempt to evade arrest

By Jessica Martin
Published 26th Sep 2024, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch drone footage of the moment a drug dealer threw drugs out of a back bedroom window, before jumping into the garden below. He was found hiding in a neighbour’s garden and was arrested.

Shocking video shows the moment a drug dealer jumped out of a back bedroom window in an attempt to evade arrest.

A police investigation revealed that Sambou Kassama had been running two drug lines in the area dealing crack cocaine and heroin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On July 4 2024, officers conducted a warrant at his home address. Drone footage captured the moment Kassama discarded drugs out of the first-floor window, before jumping and running away. He was found hiding in a neighbour’s garden.

Custody image of Sambou Kassama.Custody image of Sambou Kassama.
Custody image of Sambou Kassama. | South Wales Police

Kassama was arrested and later pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and possession of Class B drugs.

Sambou Kassama, 27, from Ely in Cardiff, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on September 17 2024.

Related topics:VideoCrime

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.