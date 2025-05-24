This video More videos

A drug dealer has been jailed for 15 years after police found footage of his Breaking Bad-style manufacturing lab on his phone.

This was the incriminating phone footage (click to play above) that landed an ‘industrial scale’ drug dealer in jail. The shocking video above shows off the sophisticated machines used to grind crystallised MDMA into powder and count out tens of thousands of ecstasy pills.

Breaking Bad-style drug lab

The 35-year-old had filmed his ‘Breaking Bad-style’ drug manufacturing lab on his mobile phone, while further videos and voice recordings, taken from Jamie Stacey-Evans' device, also connected him with the wholesale supply of cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis.

Jamie Stacey-Evans.

The clips, showing a sophisticated operation akin to that seen on hit TV show Breaking Bad, evidenced machinery to grind crystalised MDMA into powder, as well as a device set up to count the finished product in tablet form.

Orders to produce illegal drugs

He could be heard in some voice notes discussing orders to produce as many as 100,000 ecstasy pills.

In another audio clip, Stacey-Evans indicated his involvement in the supply of 20 kilograms of cocaine - which can have an estimated street value of over £1.2m.

Stacey-Evans, from Kent, admitted to three charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and two of class B drugs. He has now been jailed for 15 years.

Videos taken from Jamie Stacey-Evans' device show sophisticated machines used to grind crystallised MDMA into powder and count out tens of thousands of ecstasy pills. | Kent Police / SWNS

Canterbury Crown Court heard how police executed a search warrant at Stacey-Evans’ home in Coxheath, near Maidstone, as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs across Kent.

Investigations found the ‘Jay line’ network had been operating since May 2024, and several phones used by Stacey-Evans were seized from the property.

Phone footage puts dealer in jail

Although an investigation didn’t lead officers to where his lab and machinery were located, Stacey-Evans was charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs and with being concerned in the production of drugs. He was further charged with possessing criminal property in relation to more than £3,000 in cash seized from his home.

Stacey-Evans later pleaded guilty to three charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and two of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs. Two other charges, one relating to £3,000 in cash found at his property, were left to lie on file.

Equipment manufacturing MDMA. | Kent Police / SWNS

PC James O’Gorman, who led the investigation for Kent Police, said the dealer had "a network of runners" operating out of "fake business vans".

"The vast amount of evidence recovered from his phone clearly illustrated that Stacey-Evans was producing and supplying drugs on a commercial scale," PC O'Gorman said.