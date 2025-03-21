Bodycam footage shows the moment drug dealer George Bellamy was caught by police trying to flush crack cocaine and heroin worth around £1.8k down the toilet.

A man who was found to be running a class A drugs line in Peterborough just days after being released from prison has been sentenced to move than five years in prison.

George Bellamy, 25, who has eight previous convictions for drug offences, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison in 2023 for being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, but was released in August last year under the Government’s early prison release scheme.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “Police were able to evidence that Bellamy continued his involvement with drug dealing almost straight after being released from prison last summer.

“After months of intelligence gathering, Bellamy was arrested at his home in Gazeley Gardens, Farcet, near Peterborough, on 12 December.

“As police forced entry to the home, Bellamy was caught trying to flush crack cocaine and heroin worth about £1,800 down a toilet.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday where he was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Detective Constable Natal Melero, who investigated, said: “We will continue to pursue people such as Bellamy who think it is acceptable to deal these harmful substances in our county.

“Both drug use and dealing attracts other forms of criminality, violence and anti-social behaviour which we do not want in our communities, which is why we are relentless in stopping these criminals.”

Information about drugs can be reported online via the force’s dedicated drugs information webpage.