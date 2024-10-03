This video More videos

Watch dashcam footage of the moment an uninsured Audi driver with no licence tries to drive the wrong way along the A1 - before police make contact with the vehicle.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment an Audi driver tries to drive the wrong way along the A1.

At around 3.10am on January 12, Amer Jahangeer, was spotted by police driving a blue Audi A4 estate near St Neots, before immediately making off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers tried to stop Jahangeer in Great North Road, St Neots, but he continued through some temporary traffic lights on red. He drove south on Great North Road at speeds of up to 68 mph - ignoring roundabouts and keep left signs.

Audi driver with no licence tries to drive wrong way along A1. | Cambridgeshire Police

The Audi was stung by police and Jahangeer continued driving onto the southbound entry slip-road for the A1 at Wyboston. He then tried to drive northbound on the southbound carriageway, but police made contact with the vehicle to stop it.

Jahangeer was arrested and found to only have a provisional driving licence, as well as no insurance to drive the Audi.

On September 27, Amer Jahangeer, 33, of Empire Avenue, Tottenham, London, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at an earlier hearing, but received no separate penalty for driving with no licence and no insurance.