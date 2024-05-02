Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footage shows the motorhome, which a 63-year-old man says he has been ordered to move from his drive, following complaints. Mike Perkins has spent 14 years restoring his beloved 1972 Ford Transit Landliner CI, which he calls his ‘pride and joy’. But now the dad-of-three has become embroiled in a battle with his local council in order to keep it on his land.

Mr Perkins was shocked to receive a letter from the council, saying his prized vehicle ‘damages the amenity of the area’. The council said it had received “numerous complaints about the appearance of the front garden” due to the “dilapidated vehicle”, dating back to 2020.

His immediate neighbours called it “ridiculous” while another hailed the classic camper a “local landmark”. Mike said: "My initial thoughts were this is 'David and Goliath' and I'm David. The irony is that during its restoration, I received much support from passers-by.”