Caught on CCTV: Bungling shoplifter drops knife as he stuffs bag with stolen booze
The CCTV footage captures the repeat shoplifter as he leaves a knife in a store, during a shoplifting spree. The video shows the knife fall out of the bungling thief’s trousers, as he puts his bag on his back to leave the OneStop convenience store. On Sunday afternoon (28 April), Soma Deasley, 36, entered OneStop in St Pauls Road, New England, concealed wine and confectionary in a rucksack and left the shop without attempting to pay. Police were called and officers carried out a search of the nearby area, where they found him turning onto Lincoln Road from St Pauls Road on a bike and arrested him on suspicion of theft from a shop and being possession of an offensive weapon.
Deasley, of no fixed address, was later charged with possession of a knife, three counts of theft from a shop – after he was found to have stolen a total of £147.20 worth of laundry products from OneStop in Parnwell on two occasions earlier in the month – and possession of crack cocaine after two white wraps were found on him upon arrest.
PC Bradley Spencer, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the customer and shop staff for alerting us to the knife, we were able to seize it and arrest Deasley quickly.”
