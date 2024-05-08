Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CCTV footage shows the moment a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed upon landing, hitting the runway nose first.

The flight was operated by FedEx and took off from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on May 8. It was headed for Istanbul when the landing gear malfunctioned. The pilot made an emergency landing at Istanbul airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CCTV shows how the Boeing 767 dragged along the runway with sparks and smoke coming from the plane. Firefighters had been alerted about the landing gear malfunction and were ready waiting for the aircraft. After the crash landing, they covered the plane in firefighting foam and prevented any potential fires.

Boeing 767 crashes into runway during emergency landing.