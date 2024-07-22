Mallorca: Video shows 10,000 chanting anti-mass tourism protesters marching through Palma’s streets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Video shows the moment 10,000 demonstrators took to the streets in Palma, Majorca on July 21 in a protest against mass tourism.
The protesters marched through the streets of the capital, chanting and holding placards reading, “Tourists go home” and “We used to have a life”.
The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that several luxury estate agents had been spray-painted with the message: “No more real estate, no more speculation”, with some sources suggesting that the graffiti was timed to coincide with the protest.
The protest was organised by 80 groups who want limits on tourism in the Balearic Islands. Spain's National Institute of statistics says 14.4 million foreign tourists visited the Balearic Islands last year.
Last month, anti-mass tourism protesters ‘occupied’ a popular Majorca beach. In video from the demonstration, protesters are seen holding a large, yellow banner reading: "Ocupem Les Nostres Platges - Let's Occupy our beaches" - in protest at beach overcrowding.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.