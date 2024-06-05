Moment angry lorry driver pushes over elderly man in road rage spat captured in shocking dashcam footage
Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment an angry lorry driver pushed an elderly man over in a road rage incident. Mark King, 63, confronted Robert Venus, 78, after he clipped his vehicle's wing mirror as he merged into his lane.
King is heard shouting and swearing at Mr Venus in the cab of his lorry before he gets out of the vehicle. Mr Venus is also seen exiting his vehicle. After a brief exchange, King is seen pushing Mr Venus with both hands. Mr Venus loses his footing and stumbles back into the open door of his black pickup truck. He injured his back in the incident on the A2 near Gravesend, Kent.
King, from Polegate in East Sussex, admitted assaulting Mr Venus, with the offence aggravated by the fact his victim was elderly and vulnerable. Magistrates told King his actions were unnecessary and fined him £120 for the offence. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and £85 court costs. King was additionally ordered to pay Mr Venus £150 compensation.
