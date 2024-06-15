Travel with Katie Butler: Guidance on liquids in hand luggage

The Department for Transport (DfT) last week issued new security guidance on liquids, aerosols and gels in hand luggage. Photo: AdobeStock

​Can we or can’t we? That was certainly the question of the week, surrounding the new security rules.

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: Leeds Bradford Airport last week announced that the new security equipment was in place at our regional airport, meaning that travelling through security will be a much swifter and easier process.

However, it seems that the 100ml rule will still apply (at least for the here and now).

Most UK airports still have the 100ml rule in place as they have yet to install the new security scanners, but those airports with the new equipment have removed the 100ml rule.

At Manchester Airport the same rules apply as have done for many years.

H owever, at Leeds Bradford Airport liquids no longer are required to be placed in a plastic bag and do not need to be taken out of your hand baggage.

There is also no specified limit to the number of 100ml con tainers that may be carried. However, the 100ml limit does still apply.

You also (at Leeds Bradford Airport) do not need to remove anything from your hand luggage , so you can leave all your electronics, laptops, iPads etc in your bag, along with your liquids (up to 100ml), and there is no longer the need to unpack and then pack your hand luggage.

It is also handy to know that if you are travelling with medication or baby food over 100ml these must be removed from your bag and placed in a separate tray, along with a doctors note or prescription.

In a nutshell, rules at Manchester Airport remain the same as what we have been used to for many years and at Leeds Bradford you don’t need to empty your hand baggage at security – just stick to the 100ml limit.

The rules vary from airport to airport and are bound to cause confusion as we approach the peak season and main summer holidays, so, if in doubt double check the rules on the airport website.

The next asked question of last week – where is summer?

Our branches in Heckmondwike, Ossett and now Brighouse enjoyed a particularly busy week last week for late deals and last minute getaways and without surprise as the UK temperatures continue to be well below average and the outlook for next week not looking too good either.

The poor temperatures spurred on bookings for 2025, predominantly beach holidays – it certainly seems if you can’t make it this year you are keen to book for summer 2025.

The month of July moved in to top spot for new bookings with late-deals (to travel within the next 12 weeks ) once again increasing on last week and accounting for a record-breaking 46 per cent of our total new bookings. Majorca, Tenerife and Turkey took the top three spots.

Last week we sent Alison from our Ossett branch away to Bulgaria on a FAM (familiarisation trip) hosted by Balkan Holidays and flying from Humberside Airport.