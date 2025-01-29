Travel with Katie Butler: Exciting news re expansion at Leeds Bradford Airport

Nathan Stephenson, Leeds and Bradford Airport travel trade and community engagement executive visits Total Travel.

​Storms, storms and more storms. Whilst it was much milder last week, we experienced some extremely windy conditions as we received the force of storm Eowyn. Not dissimilar to the exact week last year, when we were dealing with storm Jocelyn and Kathleen.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: Almost daily last week, we were checking arrival and departure information and tracking Flight Radar to ensure our valued customers had managed to get to their arrival destinations – be it overseas or coming home.

We experienced a number of flight delays as planes were unable to land and had to be diverted, this of course has a knock-on effect for those due to depart the UK as the aircraft are then not where they should be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, adverse weather can’t be helped and as this is classed as an extraordinary circumstance it rules out the possibility of making a claim against the airline for delays. Although, if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather, you should still be looked after by the airline at the airport – by way of refreshments and over-night accommodation, depending on the length of your flight delay. In addition, if you are diverted to another airport, then the airline should arrange to transport you back to your airport of origin.

Last week we were thrilled to be joined in-store by Nathan Stephenson the travel trade and community engagement executive from Leeds Bradford Airport. Nathan, understanding the industry extremely well has been joining independent travel agents in West Yorkshire almost every day throughout January, to look after us and our customers, making hundreds of cuppas and chatting to customers whilst they have been waiting to be served (yes, we really are that busy in January).

Of course, there is plenty of exciting news to come out of Leeds Bradford Airport, namely the new expansion programme. It has certainly been a long time coming as more and more airlines are choosing to fly from Leeds Bradford.

The first phase of the regeneration project is set to be complete for the summer and we will be able to enjoy brand new arrivals terminal, including new immigration and baggage reclaim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, we look forward to a new departures area, including new restaurants and bars and two brand new airport lounges (in a different location but still offering runway views). These new lounge experiences will be on sale soon.

Nathan has assured us that the airport plans are on track to be ready this summer and we have to admit – we can’t wait to experience it.

2024 saw a 5.8 per cent rise in passengers travelling from LBA compared to 2023, with over 4.24 million people taking to the skies across almost 32,000 flights throughout the year (averaging 87 flights a day!), a 6.2 per cent increase from 2023.

It was a bumper week last week across our stores in Heckmondwike, Ossett and Brighouse as those bucket-list holidays continued to be a priority. Sports events were also extremely popular with bookings made to The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and The Ashes to name a few.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​