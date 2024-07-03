Travel with Katie Butler: Day one of hols and it’s hot, hot, hot...

Katie enjoying an early morning 25 degrees poolside while holidaying in Rhodes.

​​Kalimera (good morning) from Rhodes! As I write it is 8am and I am drinking coffee sat round the pool, waiting for the rest of my family to join me.

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: It is a scorching 25 degrees and I am contemplating how hot it will get by midday and if I will be able to deal with such intense heat!

We flew from Leeds Bradford Airport last Tuesday afternoon and the airport was a lot busier than I expected.

However, the check-in and clearing security was super quick and I was really impressed at how fast the queues went down.

We decided against purchasing Fast Track passes on this occasion, as I wanted to experience the process without it, and I am so glad we chose not to as it really wasn’t necessary.

We were checked-in, and sat in the bar, overall in around 15 minutes.

The new security scanners have certainly made a difference – now that everything can be left in your hand luggage.

You are still restricted to a maximum of 100ml of liquids, but you are able to take as many as you need.

It can all remain in your hand baggage without the need for clear plastic bags or removing electrical items.

It certainly has made a difference and the procedure is definitely hassle and stress free.We were aware however, that we were likely to be delayed, as were most flights en route to Greece and Turkey.

This was due to storms over the eastern Mediterranean and so our 4.55pm flight ended up departing at 6.30pm.We have travelled to Greece as a group of 13 family members over four generations. The eldest family member being 80-years-old and the youngest just five-months-old.

It has been a long while since I have holidayed with young children, as my girls are now grown up, and I had forgotten how much of a military operation it is travelling with a young baby.

We were thankful for the free 10kg of luggage allowance for the little one as it was certainly needed.

Jet2 were brilliant in assisting with the pram, which we kept right up to the aircraft steps. I would definitely recommend this, as it made the airport experience for both baby and parents a lot less stressful.

On arrival in Rhodes we had opted for a private transfer to the hotel and it is always worth finding out the cost of upgrading to a private transfer.

As there were so many of us travelling the cost to upgrade actually only cost an additional £8 per person, and so for us it was worth every penny.At time of writing we are on day one of our holiday, and just settling in.

Next week I will be able to report back with more about the Island of Rhodes and our experience so far.

I have never been to Rhodes before and I can’t wait to get out and about exploring.

Sales for last week remained very much about late bookings as the rainy weather left many of you looking for a last minute getaway.

Late bookings accounted for a huge 41 per cent of our total new bookings.