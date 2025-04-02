Travel with Katie Butler:

Under the post-Brexit rules passports must have been issued less than ten years before your departure from the UK and any additional months on your passport are not valid for travel to the the EU. Photo: StockAdobe

With the main summer holiday season just around the corner, we are receiving many questions surrounding passport validity, the delayed European ETIAS to enter Europe and also what can be taken in hand luggage – so here’s a recap to ensure you are summer holiday prepared.

Passports

Under the post-Brexit rules passports must have been issued less than ten years before your departure from the UK and any additional months on your passport are not valid for travel to the the EU.

Although the rules have now been in place for some time it seems that many travellers are still not understanding the rules and are getting turned away at the airport.

Remember, the rules apply for travelling to the EU only.Visa Waiver Scheme for the EU

Again due to Brexit, UK travellers to Europe are now deemed as arriving from a 'third country', meaning we will be subject to new visa rules.

But do not panic, the scheme known as ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System) was due to launch at the back end of 2022 and has been pushed back several times.

According to the ETIAS website it will now be scheduled to come into play in the last quarter of 2026.

The EU has already said the ETIAS will cost seven Euros each and will last for three years.

We will of course keep you updated on the progress of this.Hand Luggage

Leeds Bradford Airport have recently implemented ‘Next Generation’ security machines, marking the beginning of a streamlined passenger experience.

At Leeds Bradford you can now leave liquids in containers up to 100ml and electrical items in your hand baggage during security screening.

Essential medicines with a prescription and food and drink for infants in a container greater than 100ml will still need to be removed from baggage and screened separately.

At Manchester Airport the clear plastic bag rule still stands for liquids and the bag should be removed from your hand baggage and placed in the plastic tray at security, along with any electrical items measuring over 20x20cm.

At Manchester Airport the clear plastic bag rule still stands for liquids and the bag should be removed from your hand baggage and placed in the plastic tray at security, along with any electrical items measuring over 20x20cm.

Manchester Airport Security is in the process of upgrading its equipment, however, until all the security screening equipment is in place you should prepare for security as normal.Top tip – you can use any type of clear, resealable plastic bag, such as a make-up bag, or freezer bag. If you forget this, you can pick up a clear plastic bag at the airport (limited to one per customer) but preparing your liquid bag before you arrive at the airport will help speed up the queue going through Manchester Airport security.

