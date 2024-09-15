Travel with Katie Butler:
Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: With this in mind it is worth noting that this weekend, September 20-23, parts of the motorway will be closed again. Network Rail are replacing a railway bridge over the M62 between junction 19 at Heywood and junction 20 at Rochdale.
While drivers are being advised to avoid the route if at all possible, diversions will be in place.
In addition, there are also nightly closures of the motorway in both directions between the weekend closures and some overnight closures of the M62 in West Yorkshire during the same period between Huddersfield and Brighouse.
Don’t be caught out – plan ahead and plan your route as you will not be covered on your insurance if you miss your flight. Further details of all the road closures can be found at www.nationalhighways.co.uk.
Whilst on the subject of Manchester Airport, it is worth noting that a number of airlines will be moving from Terminals 1 and 3 to Terminal 2 from next month.
The airlines to name a few include Lufthansa, Vueling, SunExpress along with Jet2.
The moves are part of the ongoing project to double the size of Terminal 2, which when completed will serve 70 per cent of the airport’s passengers.
The change for Jet2holidays and Jet2.com will go ahead from November 6 and so if you are due to fly with Jet2 from this date it is worth checking if this applies to you – especially if you have extras pre-booked such as an airport lounge or car parking at the airport.
If this is the case for you, we recommend you get in touch with your booking provider sooner rather than later, as of course availability could be limited.
The grim rainy weather and no sign of an ‘Indian summer’ has certainly helped keep late bookings coming and and indeed I am in search of a late deal holiday and some last minute summer sunshine for myself in October.
I am keeping my eyes peeled for a bargain – at least I am in the right place!
I have the time booked out of work and I am flexible to where we go.
Hopefully, by next week, I will have chosen a destination, but of course I am my hardest customer.
September once again was the top-selling month for our new bookings last week, followed closely with July for 2025 holidays.
Although the late bookers were out in force, those returning this year, were keen to get re-booked too, and so a good mix of new bookings.
Cruises were particularly strong last week and accounted for 20 per cent of our total new bookings.
Top selling destinations were Majorca, cruises from Southampton and Turkey.
Next week Alison, from our Brighouse branch, will be travelling with Jet2holidays and Nathan our travel trade executive from Leeds Bradford Airport on a Destination Discovery to Majorca, to experience hotels and resorts. Watch this space for the updates!