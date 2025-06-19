If you fancy a trip to the capital then Hull Trains have got the perfect way to travel.

Myself and partner were treated to the First Class experience for a three day visit to London, leaving Doncaster station at 7.22am and arriving at King’s Cross at 9.04am one Friday morning.

We were greeted at the platform and onto carriage E, having accidentally reserved seats in front of one another, the welcoming staff were quick to find us seats together, perfect.

This story first appeared on our sister website Doncaster Free Press.

You can be in the capital in well under two hours.

The seating itself is extremely comfortable, and in no way cramped, with phone chargers on each, and fold down tables.

The crew were quick to offer us free tea or coffee and a choice of breakfast sandwich or porridge, and came around again if we wanted a top up.

In no time at all, only making two stops on route – Retford and Grantham – but no changes, we were pulling into King’s Cross, it simply flew by.

The return journey was just as quick, with one extra stop at Stevenage, and despite the train being packed with jubilant Hull KR fans, having been to Wembley to watch the Challenge Cup final where their team won 8-6 against Warrington Wolves, we again were accommodated with seats together.

Travel in style and comfort with Hull Trains.

The free menu choice this time was sandwiches and crisps, as well as hot and cold beverages, and an alcohol service at an additional cost – so we finished the weekend off with a couple of G&Ts.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We were originally founded nearly 25 years ago to offer brilliant, affordable travel to destinations including Doncaster, Hull, Selby and London.

"We now run 94 services per week and pride ourselves on our reputation for reliability and customer service, with a 96% customer satisfaction rate.

“We’re an open access operator, which means we don’t rely on any funding from the government. As a company, we’re a vital part of the communities we serve. We’re a proud supporter of Doncaster Pride and also recently showcased the town as part of English Tourism Week with TV star Jack Marriner Brown.”

As it stands Hull Trains starting prices between Doncaster and London King’s Cross are £13 for Standard and £40 for First-Class – definitely worth paying if you fancy a bit of luxury. Visit https://fave.co/4egHvB9 for more information.