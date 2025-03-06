How to park, travel, and book lounges at Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Leeds Bradford Airport is a key travel hub for West Yorkshire, offering a variety of transport and parking options to suit all types of travellers. Whether you're driving to the airport, looking for a hotel nearby, or checking for traffic updates before your journey, this guide has everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parking at Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport has several official parking options , catering to both short- and long-term stays:

Premium Short Stay – Just a 1-2 minute walk from the terminal, this is ideal for business travellers or those seeking a fast and convenient option. Prices start from around £55 per day.

Meet and Greet – Drop your car off less than two minutes from the terminal and have it parked for you, perfect for families or those with heavy luggage. Prices typically start from £65 for a one-day stay.

Short Stay – A budget-friendly choice for stays of up to a few days, located 2-3 minutes from the terminal. Expect to pay from £45 per day.

Mid Stay – Suitable for trips of medium duration, offering a balance between price and convenience with a 3-4 minute walk to the terminal. Prices start at around £40 per day.

Long Stay – The most economical option for extended trips, with a regular shuttle service to and from the terminal. Prices start at approximately £35 per day, with discounts for longer stays.

To check prices and pre-book parking, visit the official Leeds Bradford Airport parking page: Leeds Bradford Airport Parking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternative parking providers

In addition to official parking, there are several third-party options near the airport, including:

Park2Travel – Offers both indoor and outdoor park-and-ride services, located about a mile from the airport. Free shuttle transfers are provided. Prices start from £30 per day.

Sentinel Security Car Park – A secure off-site parking option with regular shuttle services to the terminal. Prices start at around £28 per day.

Getting to Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport is approximately seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre and 9 miles northeast of Bradford. The address is Leeds Bradford Airport, Leeds LS19 7TU, United Kingdom.

By car – The airport is easily accessible from major roads including the M1, M62, and A1(M). For real-time traffic updates and the best routes, check the AA's traffic news: AA Traffic News

By public transport – The 757 bus service connects Leeds city centre to the airport with regular services running approximately every 20 minutes. A single fare costs around £4. Additional bus routes link Bradford and Harrogate to the airport.

Hotels near Leeds Bradford Airport

If you’ve got an early flight or a late arrival, it might be worth booking a hotel close to the airport. Here are a few nearby options:

Britannia Leeds Bradford Airport Hotel & Spa – Located in Bramhope, this hotel offers modern facilities, a gym, and a restaurant. Prices start at around £55 per night.

Travelodge Leeds Bradford Airport – Just 0.3 miles from the airport, offering convenient and budget-friendly stays. Prices typically start from £45 per night.

Chevin Country Park Hotel & Spa – Just over a mile from the terminal, providing comfortable accommodation for business and leisure travellers. Nightly rates start at around £100.

For a full list of available hotels, reviews, and booking options, visit Booking.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking an airport lounge

If you want to start your trip in style (or just escape the crowds), Leeds Bradford Airport has two lounges you can book in advance:

The Yorkshire Lounge – A relaxed setting with complimentary drinks, snacks, and free Wi-Fi. Prices start from £35 per person.

The 1432 Runway Club – A premium experience with runway views, a wider selection of food and drink, and a more exclusive atmosphere. Entry costs around £45 per person.

Lounge access can be booked online via the Leeds Bradford Airport website , and it’s often worth reserving early as spaces can fill up quickly, especially during peak travel times.

Airlines and destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport

Ryanair at Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Leeds Bradford Airport serves a range of domestic and international destinations, with flights operated by major airlines. Some of the key airlines flying from the airport include:

Jet2 – The largest airline at Leeds Bradford Airport, offering flights to popular holiday destinations across Europe, including Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Turkey.

Ryanair – Budget-friendly flights to destinations such as Dublin, Alicante, and Krakow.

TUI Airways – Serving leisure routes to destinations like the Canary Islands, the Balearics, and long-haul holiday spots.

KLM – Providing connections to Amsterdam Schiphol, with onward links to global destinations.

Aer Lingus – Offering flights to Ireland, including Dublin and Belfast.

Leeds Bradford Airport offers flights to a mix of European city breaks, beach destinations, and long-haul connections via major hubs. Popular destinations include Tenerife, Faro, Palma de Mallorca, Paris, Amsterdam, and Dubai (via connecting flights). For up-to-date departure information, visit the official Leeds Bradford Airport departures page .

Additional tips for a smooth journey

Book parking, lounges, and hotels in advance – Leeds Bradford Airport can be busy, so securing parking, lounge access, or accommodation ahead of time will help you save money and avoid last-minute stress.

Check traffic updates – Always check live traffic updates on the day of travel to anticipate any potential delays.

Make use of airport facilities – Leeds Bradford Airport offers various dining, shopping, and lounge options to make your journey more comfortable.

By planning ahead, you can ensure a smooth and stress-free experience when travelling through Leeds Bradford Airport.