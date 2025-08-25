Work to railway infrastructure in Mirfield and Dewsbury has now been completed as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series of upgrades was officially completed on Sunday (August 17), following seven consecutive weekends of work.

The upgrades included a new bridge deck at Station Road bridge in Mirfield, which was installed using a 450ft crane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail said the replacement of its beams will significantly increase the bridge’s lifespan and strengthen the structure.

A series of upgrades have now been completed as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade. Pictured: A62 Leeds Road Bridge.

It added that the upgrade will also support the lengthening of the platform by allowing it to span across the bridge, so that longer trains with more seats can stop at the station.

Other upgrades included track renewal works across the stretch of railway between Stalybridge, Huddersfield and Dewsbury, which Network Rail said will lead to “smoother, more reliable journeys.”

Work was also carried out on foundations for Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) masts across West Yorkshire, which will help deliver a greener railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows the recent introduction of electric passenger services between York and Church Fenton, which means 25 per cent of the Transpennine route is now electrified.

TRU sponsor, Andrew Campbell, said: “We’re pleased to have successfully completed our latest phase of upgrades safely and on time.

“The work spanned seven weekends and involved some complex challenges, but our teams worked around the clock and have taken us one step closer to delivering a faster, greener, more reliable railway across the Pennines.

“It’s an exciting period for TRU as the scale of engineering work across the route really ramps up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Nutton, Major Projects and TRU Director at TransPennine Express, said: “The works completed during the past seven weekends bring us one step closer to a number of benefits that will significantly improve the railway in the North.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and cooperation whilst these major improvement works took place.

“We now shift our focus to the 30-day closure of Huddersfield, which will affect all our services that run between Manchester, Huddersfield and Leeds from Saturday 30 August to Sunday 28 September.

“I urge all customers to check before they travel during this time.”