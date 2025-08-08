Here is a list of road closures due to start in August in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Liversedge, and alternative routes to avoid them.

Dewsbury

George Street: Closed from its junction with Canal Street to its junction with Dewsbury Ring Road from August 16 to 22, from 10pm to 5am on and off each night.

Alternative routes will be available via Wormald Street, Ashworth Road, Dewsbury Ring Road, Webster Hill, Huddersfield Road, Pinfold Hill.

Church Street: Closed from Church Street to Aldams Road from August 11 at 12am to August 19 at 6am.

Alternative routes will be available via: South Street, Old Westgate, Aldams Road; and Aldams Road, Old Westgate, Daisy Hill, Church Street.

Foxroyd Lane: Closed from its junction with Jackson Lane to its junction with Whitley Road from August 26 at 8am to September 19 at 6pm.

Alternative routes will be available via Jackson’s Lane, Whitley Road and vice versa.

Mirfield

Clough Lane: Closed from the bridge over the river to its junction with Falhouse Lane from August 11 at 7pm to August 13 at 6am.

Alternative routes will be available via Tanhouse Lane, Liley Lane, Wakefield Road, New Road, Nell Gap Lane, Low Lane, Hostingley Lane, Church Lane, The Common, Overthorpe Road, Edge Top Road, Whitley Road, Jackson’s Lane, Howroyd Lane, Clough Lane.

Robin Royd Drive: Closed from its junction with Sunny Bank Road to property number 40, Sunny Bank Road from August 26 at 8am to September 1 at 6pm.

Alternative routes will be available via Robin Royd Drive, Robin Royd Avenue, Crossley Lane, Sunny Bank Road and vice versa.

Batley

Cross Bank Road: Closed from its junction with Carlinghow Lane to its junction with Blakeridge Lane from August 14 at 8am to August 22 at 6pm.

Alternative routes will be available via Carlinghow Lane, White Lee Road, Healey Lane, West Park Road, Mayman Lane, Blakeridge Lane and vice versa.

Liversedge

Milton Road: Closed from its junction with Noristhorpe Lane to property number nine on August 26.

Alternative routes will be available via Norristhorpe Lane, Liversedge Hall Lane, Cornmill Lane, unaffected part of Milton Road and vice versa.

All of the above roads will remain open to pedestrians throughout the closures.