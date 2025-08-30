Traffic and travel: Upcoming road closures and diversions in Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Batley in September and October
Heckmondwike
Access from Oldfield Lane to High Street: Closed from the junction with High Street, to the junction with Oldfield Lane (one way only) from September 15 to September 26.
A diversion is available via Oldfield Lane, Market Place, High Street (one way only).
Liversedge
Wormald Street: Closed at its junction with Flush from September 15 to October 3.
A diversion is available via Flush, Leeds Road, Huddersfield Road, Union Road, Wormald Street and vice versa.
Valley Road, Millbridge: Closed at its junction with Bradford Road from September 1 to 26.
A diversion is available via Valley Road, Halifax Road, Knowler Hill, Bradford Road and vice versa.
Batley
Lowood Lane: Closed from its junction with Field Head Lane to its junction with Dark Lane from September 1 to 7.
A diversion is available via Field Head Lane, Middlegate, High Street, Nelson Street, Gelderd Road, Dark Lane and vice versa.