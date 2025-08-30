Here are the latest road closures announced for Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Batley.

Heckmondwike

Access from Oldfield Lane to High Street: Closed from the junction with High Street, to the junction with Oldfield Lane (one way only) from September 15 to September 26.

A diversion is available via Oldfield Lane, Market Place, High Street (one way only).

Liversedge

Wormald Street: Closed at its junction with Flush from September 15 to October 3.

A diversion is available via Flush, Leeds Road, Huddersfield Road, Union Road, Wormald Street and vice versa.

Valley Road, Millbridge: Closed at its junction with Bradford Road from September 1 to 26.

A diversion is available via Valley Road, Halifax Road, Knowler Hill, Bradford Road and vice versa.

Batley

Lowood Lane: Closed from its junction with Field Head Lane to its junction with Dark Lane from September 1 to 7.

A diversion is available via Field Head Lane, Middlegate, High Street, Nelson Street, Gelderd Road, Dark Lane and vice versa.