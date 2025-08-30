Traffic and travel: Upcoming road closures and diversions in Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Batley in September and October

Here are the latest road closures announced for Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Batley.

Heckmondwike

Access from Oldfield Lane to High Street: Closed from the junction with High Street, to the junction with Oldfield Lane (one way only) from September 15 to September 26.

A diversion is available via Oldfield Lane, Market Place, High Street (one way only).

Upcoming road closures in Batley, Heckmondwike and Liversedge. Picture: James Hardisty

Liversedge

Wormald Street: Closed at its junction with Flush from September 15 to October 3.

A diversion is available via Flush, Leeds Road, Huddersfield Road, Union Road, Wormald Street and vice versa.

Valley Road, Millbridge: Closed at its junction with Bradford Road from September 1 to 26.

A diversion is available via Valley Road, Halifax Road, Knowler Hill, Bradford Road and vice versa.

Batley

Lowood Lane: Closed from its junction with Field Head Lane to its junction with Dark Lane from September 1 to 7.

A diversion is available via Field Head Lane, Middlegate, High Street, Nelson Street, Gelderd Road, Dark Lane and vice versa.

