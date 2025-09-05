Here are the latest road closures announced for Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Batley, Mirfield and Liversedge in the coming weeks.

Dewsbury

George Street: Closed from its junction with Central Street to its junction with Dewsbury Ring Road from 7am, September 6 to November.

A diversion is available via Dewsbury Ring Road, Ashworth Road, Wormald Street, Boothroyd Lane, Pinfold Hill, and Webster Hill.

Bretton Street: Closed from September 8 to October 3.

A diversion is available via Bretton Street, Mill Street East, Savile Road, Station Road, Slaithwaite Road, Headfield Road and vice versa.

Edge Road: Closed from outside property number 341 to 347 from September 22 to 26.

A diversion is available via Edge Road, Smithy Brook Lane, Hostingley Lane, Frank Lane, Edge Lane, Albion Road, Edge Road and vice versa.

Watergate Road: Closed from the junction after the bridge on Watergate Road to its junction of A644 from 11pm, September 23 to 6am, September 24.

Old Bank Road: Closed from its junction with Wakefield Road to outside Valley Batteries from 8am to 12pm, September 21.

A diversion is available via Old Bank Road, York Road, Canterbury Road, Bywell Road, Wakefield Road and vice versa.

Cleckheaton

Lower Green Avenue: Closed from its junction with Scholes Lane to outside property number 12 from September 8 to 19.

Listing Lane/California Lane: Closed from its junction with Quarry Road to the end of California Lane from September 24 to 25.

A diversion is available via: Listing Lane, Oxford Road and vice versa; and Listing Lane, A638 Bradford Road, A62 Leeds Road, A651 Gomersal Road and vice versa.

New Lane: Closed from its junction with Moorside to its junction with Halifax Road from September 22 to October 24.

A diversion is available via Halifax Road, Moorside and vice versa.

Liversedge

Hartley Court: Closed up to its junction with Victoria Road from September 8 to 12.

Batley

Trafalgar Street: Closed from outside property number 70 to 74 from September 22 to 29.

A diversion is available via Trafalgar Street, Deighton Lane, Woodfield Avenue, Trafalgar Street and vice versa.

Upper Road: Closed from its junction with Halifax Road to outside property number 152 from 9pm, September 25, to 2am, September 26.

A diversion is available via Upper Road, Town Street, Hyrstlands Road, Purlwell Lane, Purlwell Avenue, Track Road and vice versa.

Rink Street: Closed from its junction with Rink Street to its junction with Bradford Road on September 23.

A diversion is available via Rink Street, Cross Rink Street, Mount Street, Bradford Road and vice versa.

Mirfield

Clough Lane: Closed from 100 metres from private road to Liley Beck and to its junction with Whitley Road from 7pm, September 25, to 6am, September 27.

A diversion is available via Whitley Road, Edge Top Road, Overthorpe Road, The Common, The Combs, Church Lane, Combs Road, Valley Road, Hostingley Lane, New Road, Nell Gap Lane, Wakefield Road, Liley Lane, Tanhouse Lane, Clough Lane and vice versa.

Access will remain open to pedestrians throughout the road closures.

Check the Reporter website each week for the latest road closure announcements.