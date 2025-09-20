Here are the latest road closures and diversions which have been announced for Dewsbury, Batley, Liversedge, Mirfield and Cleckheaton.

Dewsbury

Edge Road: Closed from outside property number 341 to property number 347 from September 22 to 26. A diversion is available via Edge Road, Smithy Brook Lane, Hostingley Lane, Frank Lane, Edge Lane, Albion Road, Edge Road and vice versa.

Watergate Road: Closed from the junction after the bridge on Watergate Road to its junction of A644 from 11pm, September 23, to 6am, September 24.

Old Bank Road: Closed from its junction with Wakefield Road to outside Valley Batteries on September 21 from 8am to 12pm. A diversion is available via Old Bank Road, York Road, Canterbury Road, Bywell Road, Wakefield Road, and vice versa.

George Street: Closed from its junction with Central Street to its junction with Dewsbury Ring Road From September 6 to November. A diversion is available via Dewsbury Ring Road, Ashworth Road, Wormald Street, Boothroyd Lane, Pinfold Hill, Webster Hill.

Bennett Lane: Closed from its junction with Leeds Road to its junction with Kirkgate from October 8 to 11. A diversion is available via Langdale Road, Croftlands, Leeds Road and vice versa.

Liversedge

Nelson Street: Closed from its junction with Union Road to the end of Nelson Street from October 6 to 8.

Prospect Road: Closed from its junction with Fall Lane to its junction with Church Road from October 8 to 11. A diversion is available via Fall Lane, Peep Green Road, School Lane, Windy Bank Lane, Prospect Road and vice versa.

Batley

Trafalgar Street: Closed from outside property number 70 to outside property number 74 from September 22 to 29. A diversion is available via Trafalgar Street, Deighton Lane, Woodfield Avenue, Trafalgar Street and vice versa.

Upper Road: Closed from its junction with Halifax Road to outside property number 152 from 9pm, September 25, to 2am, September 26. A diversion is available via Upper Road, Town Street, Hyrstlands Road, Purlwell Lane, Purlwell Avenue, Track Road, and vice versa.

Garfitt Hill: Closed from outside property number 2, to outside property number 23 from October 6 to 7. A diversion is available via Church Lane, Muffit Lane, Garfitt Hill, and vice versa.

Warwick Road: Closed on October 6 between 6pm and 12am. A diversion is available via Rink Street, Bradford Road, Grafton Street and vice versa.

Rink Street: Closed from its junction with Rink Street to its junction with Bradford Road on September 23. A diversion is available via Rink Street, Cross Rink Street, Mount Street, Bradford Road, and vice versa.

Mirfield

Clough Lane: Closed from 100 metres from the private road to Liley Beck and to its junction with Whitley Road from 7pm, September 25, to 6am, September 27. A diversion is available via Whitley Road, Edge Top Road, Overthorpe Road, The Common, The Combs, Church Lane, Combs Road, Valley Road, Hostingley Lane, New Road, Nell Gap Lane, Wakefield Road, Liley Lane, Tanhouse Lane, Clough Lane and vice versa.

Wood Lane: Closed from its junction with Helm Lane to a point outside property number 12 from 10pm, October 6, to 6am, October 7. Wood Lane, North Gate, Hopton Lane, Hopton New Road, Station Road, Huddersfield Road, Wood Lane, and vice versa.

Cleckheaton

Listing Lane/California Lane: Closed from its junction with Quarry Road to the end of California Lane from September 24 to 25. Two diversions are available via: Listing Lane, Oxford Road and vice versa; and Listing Lane, A638 Bradford Road, A62 Leeds Road, A651 Gomersal Road and vice versa.

New Lane: Closed from its junction with Moorside to its junction with Halifax Road from September 22 to 24. A diversion is available via Halifax Road, Moorside, and vice versa.

