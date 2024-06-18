Ryanair flash sale: 58 holiday destinations you can fly to from £12.99 including Menorca and Barcelona
- Ryanair has launched a flash sale for 48 hours, with discounts on last-minute summer flights
- Prices start at £12.99 across dozens of holiday destinations
- The sale ends at midnight tomorrow (Wednesday June 19)
Ryanair has launched another flash sale - with flights as low as £12.99 for 48 hours.
The airline is offering discounts on last-minute flights throughout June and July. From sunny beaches and beautiful hiking spots to historic city breaks, there are hundreds of routes included in the sale.
The flash sale launched today (Tuesday June 18) and ends at midnight tomorrow (Wednesday June 19). It’s the second surprise sale in the last week.
Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “We have just launched an incredible 48hr flash sale with flights from £16.99 right across our network.
“Whether you’re seeking adventure, sunny beaches, or a new destination to explore, you’re sure to find it across Ryanair’s industry leading network of sun and city break destinations, including longstanding hotspots like Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Cologne, Edinburgh, London, Prague, Bordeaux, and or Olbia.”
58 holiday destinations you can fly to from £12.99
Hundreds of flights are discounted, but these destinations are among the cheapest - available at a number of UK airports from £12.99.
- Aalborg
- Aarhus
- Belfast
- Barcelona
- Barcelona Reus
- Bergerac
- Beziers Cap d’Agde
- Bologna
- Bordeaux
- Berlin Brandenburg
- Billund
- Brive
- Brno
- Brussels Charleroi
- Carcassonne
- Cologne
- Copenhagen
- Cork
- Dublin
- Dubrovnik
- Dusseldorf Weeze
- Edinburgh
- Eindhoven
- Frankfurt Han
- Goteborg Landvetter
- Hamburg
- Ibiza
- Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden
- Kerry
- Klagenfurt
- Knock
- La Rochelle
- Limoges
- Madrid
- Marseille
- Memmingen
- Menorca
- Milan Bergamo
- Milan Malpensa
- Nantes
- Newquay Cornwall
- Osijek
- Oslo Torp
- Ouarzazate
- Orebo
- Palma de Mallorca
- Perpignan
- Pisa
- Poitiers
- Rijeka
- Rimini
- Rodez
- Santiago
- Shannon
- Szczecin
- Tours Loire Valley
- Venice M.Polo
- Zadar
How to book discounted flights in the Ryanair flash sale
Ryanair’s flash sale includes hundreds of budget flights to Europe and beyond.
Discounted flights are available until midnight on Wednesday June 19 on the Ryanair website
