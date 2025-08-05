A “safer, more enjoyable” walking route to and from Mirfield station has officially opened.

A newly resurfaced canal towpath and an upgraded footpath around Mirfield’s memorial garden was officially opened by Kim Leadbeater MP in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 1, who said the improvements will “make the area more accessible for everyone.”

The improvements were part of a collaborative project delivered by the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), Kirklees Council and Canal & River Trust, and included 1.2km of upgraded towpath between Station Road, Mirfield and Shepley Marina, where a “robust, all-weather surface” has now been installed which is “suitable for both walkers and wheelers.”

Other improvements include the restoration of historic features of the canal – such as cobbled areas and canal banks.

A new bench has been installed, and the flower garden has been improved by Trust volunteers.

A new route from the station through the park includes additional paths, new steps to replace a previously muddy slope, and an improved exit onto Parkfield Crescent – which includes handrails.

Upgrades to the play area and an extension to the pétanque courts have also been carried out by Kirklees Council.

It is hoped the enhancements will create a “safer, more enjoyable” walking route for passengers travelling to and from the station, which is currently being upgraded.

Coun Moses Crook, deputy leader of Kirklees Council and cabinet member for Housing and Transport, said: “It is great to see this project come to fruition, and for councillors to get an early taster of how residents can enjoy and benefit from the improvements.

“Access between the park and canal towpath has been greatly improved, and alongside the revitalised paths this offers residents a safe, green and welcoming route to Mirfield Station.

“Thanks to the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade, it won’t be long until travellers can use this new route to catch faster, greener, and more frequent trains.

“We are also celebrating the new play park in Mirfield Memorial Ground, which the council has updated alongside the footpath works as part of the Playable Spaces Programme.”

As part of the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, attendees walked from the station, along the upgraded towpath and to the memorial garden, where community groups and residents enjoyed refreshments and heard from local partners who were involved in the project.

Kim Leadbeater MP said: “It’s fantastic to see this investment making a real difference to the local community that live in Mirfield.”

“These improvements not only help people make greener travel choices but also enhance the local space and make the area more accessible for everyone,” she added.

Sean McGinley, regional director for Canal & River Trust, said: “These towpath improvements have made a real difference for the community, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy their local canal.

"As a charity caring for 2,000 miles of canals and rivers, we’re incredibly grateful to work in partnership on projects like this to improve our waterside routes and protect our 200-year-old canal network.”

Sponsor for TRU, Rachel Blake, said: “This is a brilliant example of how we’re working in partnership to deliver more than just a railway upgrade.

“By supporting local authorities and community partners, TRU is helping to create lasting benefits for people living near the route.”