Karen Wright: Second action-packed week in France
Every other day we went off as a group on a coach to places of interest. We visited so many places including abbeys, chateaux, medieval villages, and Roquefort (famous of its cheese). We had a meal by the river and a boat ride, we had a picnic under the shade of huge plane trees in a village square, and we visited a farm and had supper in a converted barn. Everything was included in the price of the tour so it was a superb trip.
Every other day is a ‘free’ day where we can relax, potter around or go out independently. We stayed onsite as there were things to enjoy, such as the lake, the lovely swimming pool, a couple of organised ‘boules’ tournaments and a quiz (which me and my husband John won!). On our last evening, we were treated to a display of local folk dancing and then a slap-up meal in the site restaurant.
I bought a few souvenirs too: honey and a beeswax candle from an artisan honey producer, craft beers from a brewery tour and quarter wheel of Roquefort cheese from the visit to Roquefort itself. The cheese is delicious and very tangy on the taste buds.
On the last day out, we went to an extraordinary chateau at Bournazel. It was fascinating to listen to the history of the Renaissance chateau, see the period furniture and objets d’art plus wander around the exquisite formal gardens. We then enjoyed a picnic lunch in the grounds under the shade of magnificent plane trees before being transported to another fantastic place, Conques Abbey.
This escorted tour has lived up to all hopes and expectations. We had a wonderful time; saw things I most likely never would have discovered and met a group of people that have now become friends. I am now really excited for my next escorted tour in September, which will be closer to our home in the UK. However, our motorhome tour continues and next week I will be visiting the Creuse. This is an area in central France that I know well, and I am looking forward to revisiting favourite places and catching up with old friends.