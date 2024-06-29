Karen Wright enjoys tastes and sights of France

​The second week of our Caravan and Motorhome Club escorted tour was just as action packed as the first week.

Every other day we went off as a group on a coach to places of interest. We visited so many places including abbeys, chateaux, medieval villages, and Roquefort (famous of its cheese). We had a meal by the river and a boat ride, we had a picnic under the shade of huge plane trees in a village square, and we visited a farm and had supper in a converted barn. Everything was included in the price of the tour so it was a superb trip.

Every other day is a ‘free’ day where we can relax, potter around or go out independently. We stayed onsite as there were things to enjoy, such as the lake, the lovely swimming pool, a couple of organised ‘boules’ tournaments and a quiz (which me and my husband John won!). On our last evening, we were treated to a display of local folk dancing and then a slap-up meal in the site restaurant.

I bought a few souvenirs too: honey and a beeswax candle from an artisan honey producer, craft beers from a brewery tour and quarter wheel of Roquefort cheese from the visit to Roquefort itself. The cheese is delicious and very tangy on the taste buds.

On the last day out, we went to an extraordinary chateau at Bournazel. It was fascinating to listen to the history of the Renaissance chateau, see the period furniture and objets d’art plus wander around the exquisite formal gardens. We then enjoyed a picnic lunch in the grounds under the shade of magnificent plane trees before being transported to another fantastic place, Conques Abbey.