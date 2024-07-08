Karen Wright: Last taste of France before heading home
The area is called the Creuse and it is a bit off the tourist track.
The campsite we stayed on is called The Château de Poinsouze, it is a top end campsite, and although it is in the Caravan and Motorhome Club European brochure, we know it from way back in 2002 when we stayed there and were inspired to buy our house.
I was very excited as we approached the town of Boussac, and I started to see all the familiar landmarks.
We arrived at the campsite and were welcomed and checked in by Claudine, a real countess and a real character. She invited me to hop on to her golf buggy and she sped through the site and showed me to our pitch.
My what a pitch! it was massive, with a lake view and our very own private facilities, gorgeous shower, loo etc plus a fridge, wash up sink, gas stove and table and chairs, camping at its best!
We were blessed with excellent weather, and I made the most of it by swimming in the pool each afternoon, but we did get out and about too. We visited all our old haunts including making a surprise visit to our old neighbour who is about 90. We turned up on her doorstep and after a few seconds of her trying to register who we were it seemed to come flooding back and then we were invited in and I set about in my schoolgirl French to bring her up to speed with the events of the last six years, we sold our house in 2018!
One of the high points of our time at this campsite was being invited for drinks and nibbles in the chateau. I was a bit nervous as I am not familiar with chateau etiquette, but it all worked out just fine. We sat in a circle on antique chairs in the salon and were served champagne and a small flute of avocado mousse topped with prawns. Then we were invited to help ourselves to a mushroom tart, made by the countess herself and it was still warm, cheese and pate, the pate once again being made by the countess, it was magical!